Sullivan softball rallies to beat TH South Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Arrows beat Lady Braves Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chelsea Scarbrough drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh to help Sullivan beat Terre Haute South 5-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Bloomfield girls fall at semi-state Feb 18, 2023 Sports Casey-Westfield Wins a Low Scoring Contest Updated Sep 24, 2022 Sports Randy Kelley Named an IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Mar 15, 2022 Sports West Vigo Puts Up 27 Runs in Their Double Header Sweep Apr 7, 2023 Sports ISU men's basketball picked seventh in MVC preseason poll Oct 19, 2022 Sports North Knox softball falls in sectional opener May 23, 2022 Recommended for you