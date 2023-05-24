Sullivan softball pounds North Knox to win sectional championship May 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Arrows are sectional champs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sullivan beat North Knox 24-6 to win their second softball sectional title in the last three years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Marshall boys fall at home to Tolono Updated Dec 6, 2022 Sports Lady Wolves Advance to the Winner's Bracket of the Northview Holiday Classic Dec 22, 2021 Sports Linton softball rolls at North Central Apr 15, 2022 Sports Several local swimmers advance on to State Feb 7, 2022 Sports Northview girls fall in sectional final Updated Feb 9, 2022 Sports Sullivan Girls Win a Thriller in Overtime Updated Dec 16, 2022 Recommended for you