Sullivan Post 139 Stumbles Out the Gate to Crawfordsville Post 72 Jun 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sullivan drops their first contest of the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crawfordsville Post 72 beats Sullivan Post 139 10-1 in pool play of the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Robinson wins at Casey-Westfield Updated Dec 10, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Softball falls to Avon in doubleheader Updated May 1, 2022 Sports Eastern Illinois beat ISU women Nov 17, 2021 Sports TH South Wins Season Opener Nov 24, 2021 Sports WRV Takes Down Bloomington Lighthouse Updated Dec 17, 2021 Archive South Vermillion-North Vermillion set to renew football rivalry Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you