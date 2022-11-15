Sullivan girls basketball wins on the road at WRV Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Arrows win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sullivan girls basketball team won 72-47 at WRV. Lady Arrows are 4-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Nick Hittle entering transferring portal Mar 22, 2022 Sports South Vermillion Claims County Bragging Rights Updated Sep 9, 2022 Sports Bloomfield Cruises Past Cloverdale at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports Terre Haute South Flexed Their Muscles Against Ben Davis Aug 20, 2022 Sports ISU football puts the pads on for practice Aug 9, 2022 Sports Terre Haute Post 346 vs. Crawfordsville Post 72: 7/15/2022 Updated Jul 16, 2022 Recommended for you