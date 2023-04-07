Sullivan Completes the Extra Innings Comeback Apr 7, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Golden Arrows score two runs in the seventh to send their games to extra's before walking it off in the eighth inning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sullivan beats West Vigo 4-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports TH North softball wins slugfest over West Vigo Updated Apr 4, 2023 Sports North Daviess wins overtime thriller against Sullivan Feb 23, 2022 Sports North Knox girls basketball enjoying successful start to season Dec 14, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage beats Greencastle Feb 28, 2023 News New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris' 61-year-old record Sep 28, 2022 Sports Randy Kelley game-winner lifts Sullivan over Washington in OT Updated Mar 5, 2022 Recommended for you