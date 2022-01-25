Sullivan boys win sixth straight Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Arrows win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 3A, fifth-ranked Sullivan won 56-38 at North Knox. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Northview Bests North Central at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports Barr-Reeve rallies to beat Loogootee Jan 14, 2022 Sports Covington wins at Parke Heritage Jan 14, 2022 Sports Sycamores Cam Henry shining at D1 level Dec 7, 2021 Sports Former Terre Haute South quarterback playing in Colts and Jaguars game this Sunday Jan 9, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game Updated Dec 29, 2021 Recommended for you