Sullivan Baseball Opens 2022 Season with a Win

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...
White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, and Montezuma affecting
Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties.
.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding of State Road 358 continued Monday morning between
Edwardsport and Plainville in Daviess and Knox counties respectively
in southwest Indiana. A motorist attempting to drive through the
water this past weekend required rescuing. Flooding on the lower
Wabash River is expected to conclude at the end of this week and on
the White River late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Hutsonville, while the crest on the White is between Petersburg
and Hazleton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Monday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Thursday,
April 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.3 feet
Thursday, April 7.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&