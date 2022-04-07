South Vermillion softball wins at West Vigo Apr 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Wildcats win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The South Vermillion softball team won 8-2 at West Vigo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Dante Hendrix earns MVFC Academic Honors Dec 14, 2021 Sports North Central Claims Program's Second Sectional Title Nov 8, 2021 Top-stories Houston Astros come back to keep World Series alive after beating Atlanta Braves in Game 5 Nov 1, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Wins the Shoe Trophy for the Fourth Straight Year Jan 14, 2022 Sports Lady Knights Open Their Holiday Classic with a Win Dec 22, 2021 Sports North Knox girls hold off Mitchell Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you