...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
South Vermillion Comes Up Short in Their Bid for the WRC Title