South Vermillion Claims County Bragging Rights in a Shootout for the Ages Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wildcats win a thriller against the Falcons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Vermillion beats North Vermillion 40-35. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports ISU Softball Extends Their Winning Streak as They Sweep UIC Mar 20, 2023 Sports West Vigo baseball wins WIC Championship Updated May 17, 2022 Sports Blake Neill named IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Updated Feb 14, 2023 Sports Rick's Rallies Feb 13, 2023 Sports Evansville Memorial wins at Vincennes Lincoln Updated Feb 19, 2022 Sports THS tennis keeps Racket trophy Updated Apr 28, 2022 Recommended for you