South Knox Comes Back and Surprise Sullivan

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at Covington to all points downstream. Moderate flooding is forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through next Monday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday. Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel. Rain going into this weekend may extend flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Thursday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Saturday, April 08. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&