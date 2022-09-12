South Knox boys soccer stays unbeaten on season with win over Olney Sep 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spartans stay unbeaten Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jackson Thomas scored three times in South Knox boys soccer 5-1 win over Olney. The Spartans are now 9-0-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview Takes Down Terre Haute North for the Second Straight Year Updated Aug 19, 2022 Sports North Knox girls rally to win at North Central Nov 29, 2021 Sports Sycamore baseball ready for nationally ranked Vanderbilt May 9, 2022 Sports Shakamak wins another baseball sectional title May 30, 2022 Sports ISU QB competition heating up during spring practice Apr 14, 2022 Sports Northview boys hand West Vigo their first loss of the season Updated Dec 10, 2021 Recommended for you