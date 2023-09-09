South Captures the Victory Bell Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Braves roll the Patriots on Rivalry Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute South beats Terre Haute North 34-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Lady Miners Come Up Short at Home Updated Jan 14, 2023 Sports Covington Takes Care of North Vermillion Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Riverton Parke Wins the Seventh Place Game of the Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic Dec 23, 2021 Sports Dave Mahurin named Vincennes Lincoln boys basketball coach May 3, 2022 Sports Northview volleyball sweeps Sullivan Sep 7, 2023 Sports Terre Haute South Softball Falls at Home Updated Apr 10, 2023 Recommended for you