Shoals falls to Pike Central

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
East Fork White River at Seymour.
Wabash River at Lafayette and at Montezuma.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River near Rivervale.
White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.
Wabash River at Covington...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton...
and at Mount Carmel.
.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued by noon Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday /8:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday /8:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 19.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.1 feet
Friday, January 14.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&