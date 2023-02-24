Shoals Closes Out Their Regular Season with a Home Win

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre
Haute.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.
.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
