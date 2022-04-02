Shakamak Outlasts Northview in a High Scoring Contest

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Montezuma
.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.0 feet
Tuesday, April 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Montezuma
.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday,
April 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
