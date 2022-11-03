Shakamak girls basketball picks up their first win of the season Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Lakers win Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Shakamak girls basketball team ended the game on a 4-0 run to win 35-28 over West Vigo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Sullivan Takes Down Northview in Overtime Dec 3, 2021 Sports West Vigo hand Aaron Clements first win in Vikings nation Aug 26, 2022 Sports Runners from Florida excited to compete at prestigious LaVern Gibson Sep 30, 2022 Sports Craig Porter leading the Shockers Updated Feb 16, 2022 Sports Covington Holds On Late in Rockville Updated Sep 23, 2022 Sports South Knox girls beat Eastern Greene Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you