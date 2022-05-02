Shakamak baseball wins eighth straight May 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lakers win eighth straight Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shakamak baseball extended their winning streak to eight in a row Monday with a 12-1 win at Clay City in five innings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Sullivan Baseball Opens 2022 Season with a Win Mar 28, 2022 Sports North Central girls pull away late to beat WRV Feb 7, 2022 Sports North Daviess Captures Their First Regional Championship Since 2011 Updated Mar 13, 2022 Sports West Vigo beats TH South in Vigo County softball showdown Apr 25, 2022 Sports Wilson twins key in North Daviess success Mar 23, 2022 Sports Josh Pyne named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Apr 27, 2022 Recommended for you