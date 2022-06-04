Shakamak Baseball Wins Back-to-Back Regionals Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lakers take down the Saints to win their second-straight Regional Title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shakamak beats Indy Lutheran 7-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports North Knox wins at Shakamak Updated Dec 10, 2021 Sports Randy Kelley game-winner gives Sullivan thrilling win at Bloomfield Feb 15, 2022 Sports Loogootee season comes to an end in OT sectional loss Mar 2, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage Baseball's Season Ends at Regionals 1 hr ago Sports Sullivan boys basketball chasing first semi-state title Mar 16, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Girls vs. North High School Updated Dec 18, 2021 Recommended for you