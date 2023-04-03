Shakamak baseball gives head coach Dylan Collins first career win

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.
Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.
The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.
Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Monday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
