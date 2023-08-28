Schenk Closes Out an Incredible 2023 with a Top Ten Finish at The Tour Championship Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Schenk makes up nine strokes over the course of the four day tournament to finish in the top 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Schenk finishes in a tie for ninth place for The Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. Video Courtesy: CBS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Linton Completes the Four-Peat, Winning Their Eighth Sectional in Ten Years Mar 5, 2022 Sports Miners end Eastern Greene's cinderella run Updated Mar 5, 2022 Sports Joey Hart wanting more after All-Star experience Jun 9, 2022 Sports Loogootee boys basketball hands South Knox their first loss of the season Dec 13, 2022 Sports North Daviess Wins Their First Buggy Bowl Since 2011 Jan 22, 2023 Sports Rick's Rallies May 9, 2022 Recommended for you