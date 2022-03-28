Sasha Stefanovic Foregoing Extra Year of Eligibility

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.
Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.
.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
