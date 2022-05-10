 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Russell Butts returns to athletics after serious car accident

Clay City athlete returns from serious car accident

On January 8th Corbin and Russell Butts were involved in a serious car accident that almost took both their lives. 

Russell a junior at Clay City, suffered more than 26 broken bones. After spending more than a month in a half in the hospital and weeks rehabbing he recently returned to athletics with the Clay City Track & Field team. 

On May 5th Russell ran for the very first time since the accident. He competed in the 400 meter and 800 meter dash for the Eels against North Daviess. While he finished last, he was the ultimate winner for stepping back on the track to compete. 

Russell's older brother Corbin, who's also a runner continues to rehab from his injuries and plans to run again in the future.

