Russell Butts returns to athletics after serious car accident

On January 8th Corbin and Russell Butts were involved in a serious car accident that almost took both their lives.
Russell a junior at Clay City, suffered more than 26 broken bones. After spending more than a month in a half in the hospital and weeks rehabbing he recently returned to athletics with the Clay City Track & Field team.
On May 5th Russell ran for the very first time since the accident. He competed in the 400 meter and 800 meter dash for the Eels against North Daviess. While he finished last, he was the ultimate winner for stepping back on the track to compete.
Russell's older brother Corbin, who's also a runner continues to rehab from his injuries and plans to run again in the future.