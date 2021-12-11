Rose-Hulman Men's Basketball Team Remains Undefeated in the HCAC Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Engineers take care of the Lions at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rose-Hulman beats Mount St. Joseph 60-56. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive ISU Athletics has new home on radio with DLC Media Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive ISU Football excited to open preseason camp Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive Marshall football rebuilding this season Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports TH North holds on to beat Mooresville Nov 24, 2021 Sports Sullivan survives on road at South Knox Updated Nov 24, 2021 Sports Northview girls beat THS to win fifth straight Updated Nov 29, 2021 Recommended for you