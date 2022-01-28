Robinson Claims Third Place in the LIC With an OT Thriller Over Marshall Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maroons take third place in LIC Tourney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robinson beats Marshall 63-61 in overtime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports South Vermillion beats Parke Heritage Jan 8, 2022 Archive Robinson football looking to build off solid spring Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Lady Eagles Comeback to Beat the Lady Viks Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports Shoals falls to Pike Central Jan 4, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports Rose-Hulman beats Hanover Jan 5, 2022 Recommended for you