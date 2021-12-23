Riverton Parke Wins the Seventh Place Game of the Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Panthers come back in the second half to beat Clay City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Riverton Parke beats Clay City 48-38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Northview Hosts Terre Haute South in a Friday Night Lights Exhibition Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Loogootee Takes Care of Wood Memorial Dec 4, 2021 Sports Lady Patriots Pickup a Big Road Win Dec 11, 2021 Sports 2021 Wabash Valley Classic pairings announced Nov 30, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Dec 14, 2021 Sports TH North rallies to beat Plainfield to stay unbeaten on season Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you