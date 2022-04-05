Riverton Parke baseball picks up WRC win over Fountain Central Apr 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Panthers win at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Riverton Parke scored five times in the first to beat Fountain Central 11-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Linton Completes the Four-Peat, Winning Their Eighth Sectional in Ten Years Mar 5, 2022 Sports Linton Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Semifinals Updated Dec 28, 2021 Sports Casey-Westfield beats Marshall Jan 14, 2022 Sports Several local swimmers advance on to State Feb 7, 2022 Sports Bloomfield falls at Bloomington South Feb 22, 2022 Sports TH South wins record sixth straight Hammer Trophy Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you