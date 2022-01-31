Rick's Rallies

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&