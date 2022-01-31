 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rick's Rallies

  • 0

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies come from Covington's Savion Waddell, North Daviess Brendan Stickles, Northview's Braden Allen and Cloverdale's Kyle Thomas.

