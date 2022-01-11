Rick's Rallies Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Top plays from the Wabash Valley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies go to Sullivan's Randy Kelley, West Vigo's Zeke Tanoos and Linton's Joey Hart. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports Rick's Rallies Dec 14, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Girls vs. North High School Updated Dec 18, 2021 Sports Northview Steamrolls Casey-Westfield in the Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Round Updated Dec 28, 2021 News "That is totally up to the individual" Terre Haute South Vigo makes masks optional for some at Wabash Valley Classic tournament Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports DePauw Hands Rose Their First Loss of the Year Nov 28, 2021 Sports North Central Claims Program's Second Sectional Title Nov 8, 2021 Recommended for you