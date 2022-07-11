Rex Win a Thriller Over the Pistol Shrimp Jul 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Terre Haute Rex move up a game in the Wabash River Division after beating the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Terre Haute Rex beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports ISU men struggle to beat Oakland City Updated Dec 20, 2021 US & World Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL Updated Feb 1, 2022 Sports Rex Keeping Winning as they Takedown the Aviators Jun 19, 2022 Sports Mattoon ends TH North softball winning streak May 12, 2022 Sports Sullivan softball beats Terre Haute South Apr 15, 2022 Sports Olney wins LIC tourney semifinal over Robinson Jan 25, 2022 Recommended for you