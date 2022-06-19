Rex Keeping Winning as they Takedown the Aviators Jun 19, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Terre Haute Rex have won three straight as they prepare for a week long road stint Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Terre Haute Rex beat the Lafayette Aviators 7-5 to extend their winning streak to three games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports South Knox Wins the Cross County Showdown with Vincennes Lincoln Apr 1, 2022 Sports Micah Thomas emerging as Sycamores go to guy Dec 2, 2021 Sports Shakamak baseball wins eighth straight May 2, 2022 Sports Cleveland Guardians invite Timmy Herrin to spring training Jan 12, 2022 Sports THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy Showdown Updated Jan 12, 2022 News "That is totally up to the individual" Terre Haute South Vigo makes masks optional for some at Wabash Valley Classic tournament Updated Dec 27, 2021 Recommended for you