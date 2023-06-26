Rex Get Back on Track at Home Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Terre Haute gets the best of Champion City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Terre Haute Rex beat the Champion City Kings 10-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Coach Keyes picks up 100th win in Northview sectional win Feb 7, 2022 Sports ISU football looking to end season with winning streak Updated Nov 17, 2022 Sports Northview doubles team of Schrader and Johnson fall in state tourney Oct 5, 2022 Sports South Vermillion Wins the Consolation Baseball Game at Banks of the Wabash Apr 10, 2022 Sports Northview's Season Comes to an End in the Sectional Finals Feb 5, 2023 Sports Young Casey-Westfield boys basketball team growing with confidence Jan 18, 2023 Recommended for you