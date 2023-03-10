Purdue Advances to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington. .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana. Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70. South Lake becomes part of the wetland project. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 21.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet Monday, March 20. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&