Providence Lives Up to the Hype as they Eliminate Barr-Reeve Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings fall in straight sets to the Pioneers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Providence beats Barr-Reeve in straight sets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview-Sullivan ready for WIC Showdown Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Practice Has Begun for This Year's WVFCA All-Star Game Jun 19, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Comes Up Short in a Close Contest with Perry Meridian Aug 20, 2022 Sports West Vigo Takes Down Terre Haute South for Second Straight Year Updated Feb 11, 2022 Sports The Thunderbirds Win a Close One Over the Vikings Feb 19, 2022 Sports Shakamak baseball wins showdown over Barr-Reeve May 16, 2022 Recommended for you