Parke Heritage Captures Their Second Regional in Just Their Fifth Year of Existence

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Terre Haute,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.
.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.
Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White into early next
week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional
precipitation Saturday night is not expected to be enough to impact
river levels.
The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 19.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet Tuesday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
