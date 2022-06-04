Parke Heritage Baseball's Season Ends at Regionals Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Wolves fall in the Regional Semifinals at Park Tudor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heritage Christian beats Parke Heritage 9-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Brent Dalrymple Named IBCA District 3 Coach of the Year Mar 29, 2022 Sports North Knox wins at Shakamak Updated Dec 10, 2021 Sports Josh Pyne named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Apr 27, 2022 Sports Marshall girls season comes to an end in sectional semifinals Feb 22, 2022 Sports West Vigo baseball sweeps THS in doubleheader Updated May 13, 2022 Sports Loogootee season comes to an end in OT sectional loss Mar 2, 2022 Recommended for you