Pairings set for 23rd annual Wabash Valley Classic

The pairings for this years Wabash Valley Classic were held on Tuesday in Terre Haute. The 23rd annual high school boys basketball event this year runs from December 26th-29th at Terre Haute North High School.
First round matchups:
10 am - Linton vs. Parke Heritage
11:30 am - Marshall vs. West Vigo
1 pm - Greencastle vs. Northview
2:30 pm - Casey-Westfield vs. Sullivan
4 pm - Edgewood vs. Terre Haute South
5:30 pm - Terre Haute North vs. Robinson
7 pm - Shakamak vs. Cloverdale
8:30 pm - Bloomfield vs. South Vermillion.