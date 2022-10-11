Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
Jake Odum – Men's Basketball – 2010-2014
- Two-time 1st Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (2013, 2014)
- 2nd Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (2012)
- Two-time Missouri Valley Conference All-tournament team (2011, 2014)
- Honorable Mention All-Missouri Valley Conference (2011)
- Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team (2011)
- Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team (2011)
- 1st Team NABC All-District 16 (2013)
- 2nd team NABC All-District 16 (2012)
- Diamond Head Classic All-tournament team (2012)
- Career records: 1st games (134), consecutive starts (130); 2nd assists (603); 3rd steals (204);
- 5th career 1,568 points
- 590 free throws made in career
- Led team scoring (2013, 2014), rebounding (2012), assists (2012, 2013, 2014)
- PAOK - Greece - GBL (2014-2015); Medi Bayreuth (2015-2018)
Royce Waltman – Coach/Men's Basketball – 1997-2007
- Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year (2000)
- Only head coach to guide two teams NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (2000, 2001)
- Second all-time career victories (134)
- Coached seven All-Missouri Valley Conference players, one Player of the Year & Defensive Player of the Year, Five Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team members, one Freshman of the Year, three Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team members, three All-Defensive Team members, three All-Bench Team members, one Most Improved Team member, 10 All-Academic Team members, one CoSIDA Academic All-American
- Head Coach University of Indianapolis (1992-1997/2007-2008); DePauw University (1988-1992)
- Won 100 or more games at each school
- Led all three schools to the NCAA National Tournament
- Let all three schools to conference regular season and tournament championships.
- Career record 337-263
- ICAC Coach of the Year (1990)
- Two-time GLVC Coach of the Year (1996, 1997)
- DePauw Hall of Fame (2003)
- Bedford County Hall of Fame (2006)
- Univ. of Indianapolis Hall of Fame (2011)