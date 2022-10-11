 Skip to main content
Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class

ISU announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).

Jake Odum – Men's Basketball – 2010-2014

  • Two-time 1st Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (2013, 2014)
  • 2nd Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (2012)
  • Two-time Missouri Valley Conference All-tournament team (2011, 2014)
  • Honorable Mention All-Missouri Valley Conference (2011)
  • Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team (2011)
  • Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team (2011)
  • 1st Team NABC All-District 16 (2013)
  • 2nd team NABC All-District 16 (2012)
  • Diamond Head Classic All-tournament team (2012)
  • Career records: 1st games (134), consecutive starts (130); 2nd assists (603); 3rd steals (204);
  • 5th career 1,568 points
  • 590 free throws made in career
  • Led team scoring (2013, 2014), rebounding (2012), assists (2012, 2013, 2014)
  • PAOK - Greece - GBL (2014-2015); Medi Bayreuth (2015-2018)

Royce Waltman – Coach/Men's Basketball – 1997-2007

  • Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year (2000)
  • Only head coach to guide two teams NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (2000, 2001)
  • Second all-time career victories (134)
  • Coached seven All-Missouri Valley Conference players, one Player of the Year & Defensive Player of the Year, Five Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team members, one Freshman of the Year, three Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team members, three All-Defensive Team members, three All-Bench Team members, one Most Improved Team member, 10 All-Academic Team members, one CoSIDA Academic All-American
  • Head Coach University of Indianapolis (1992-1997/2007-2008); DePauw University (1988-1992)
  • Won 100 or more games at each school
  • Led all three schools to the NCAA National Tournament
  • Let all three schools to conference regular season and tournament championships.
  • Career record 337-263
  • ICAC Coach of the Year (1990)
  • Two-time GLVC Coach of the Year (1996, 1997)
  • DePauw Hall of Fame (2003)
  • Bedford County Hall of Fame (2006)
  • Univ. of Indianapolis Hall of Fame (2011)

