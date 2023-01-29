Oakland Falls Despite Jalen Moore's Best Efforts

Weather Alert

...ICY SURFACES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread across central Indiana beginning late this evening and continuing through early Monday. Despite precipitation amounts under a tenth of an inch...areas of freezing drizzle will mix with light freezing rain and snow to create icy spots on area roadways...bridges and overpasses late tonight and Monday morning as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of central Indiana. This will impact the Monday morning commute. Motorists should use caution and allow for extra time to reach their destinations late tonight and Monday morning.