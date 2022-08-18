Northview volleyball wins at TH North Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Knights beat Lady Patriots Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northview volleyball team went on the road and picked up a big 3-1 win at Terre Haute North. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Sullivan softball wins at Terre Haute North Apr 4, 2022 Sports Peter Combs could be key in Bloomfield state tourney run Feb 24, 2022 Sports 12-year-old Robinson Little League wins first section 1 title since 2004 Updated Jul 18, 2022 Sports Paris girls pound Robinson Jan 24, 2022 Sports Northview Has a Historic Game Against Brown County Updated Feb 11, 2022 Sports Terre Haute South Wins Their Golf Invite Updated Aug 13, 2022 Recommended for you