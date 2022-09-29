Northview volleyball wins at Terre Haute South Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Knights win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northview volleyball team won 3-2 at Terre Haute South. The Lady Knights won the fifth set 15-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Parke Heritage Baseball's Season Ends at Regionals Jun 4, 2022 Sports Northview Steamrolls Casey-Westfield in the Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Round Updated Dec 28, 2021 Sports Home run parade carries Clay City softball over Linton Apr 26, 2022 Sports Head Coach Mallory talks about the tragedy that has hit the ISU football team Updated Aug 22, 2022 Sports South Knox boys soccer stays unbeaten on season with win over Olney Sep 12, 2022 Sports Bloomfield pounds Eminence Updated Mar 4, 2022 Recommended for you