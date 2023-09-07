Northview volleyball sweeps Sullivan Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Knights sweep Sullivan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northview volleyball team beat Sullivan 3-0 to pickup a WIC win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Cam Henry to workout with Hornets, hoping to make summer league team Jun 27, 2023 Sports Edgewood Out Guns Terre Haute North Apr 7, 2023 Sports Northview tennis gives coach Goff first win over TH South Aug 30, 2022 Sports Indiana State Baseball Captures Their Second Regional Championship Updated Jun 5, 2023 Sports Kade Lassen have strong second half of season for TH Rex Jul 28, 2022 Sports Linton boys pound Eastern Greene Jan 31, 2022 Recommended for you