Northview Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semifinals Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knights fall in their Regional Semifinal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Boone beats Northview in straight sets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview-Sullivan ready for WIC Showdown Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Practice Has Begun for This Year's WVFCA All-Star Game Jun 19, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Comes Up Short in a Close Contest with Perry Meridian Aug 20, 2022 Sports West Vigo Takes Down Terre Haute South for Second Straight Year Updated Feb 11, 2022 Sports The Thunderbirds Win a Close One Over the Vikings Feb 19, 2022 Sports Shakamak baseball wins showdown over Barr-Reeve May 16, 2022 Recommended for you