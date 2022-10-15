Northview Volleyball Claims Their First Sectional Since 2018 Oct 15, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lady Knights beat the Lady Braves in straight sets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northview beats Indian Creek 3-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Vincennes Lincoln wins sectional opener Feb 1, 2022 Sports Sullivan girls pound North Putnam Updated Dec 11, 2021 Sports TH South girls soccer beats West Vigo Sep 21, 2022 Sports Northview Drops Their Third Straight Updated Sep 30, 2022 US & World Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL Updated Feb 1, 2022 Sports Linton boys beat South Knox Feb 14, 2022 Recommended for you