Northview Steamrolls Casey-Westfield in the Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Round

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. .Rainfall today and through tomorrow will lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 915 AM EST /815 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&