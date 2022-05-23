Northview softball wins big in sectional opener May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northview wins big Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northview softball team won 19-4 over Indian Creek at the 3A Owen Valley sectional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Riverton Parke baseball picks up WRC win over Fountain Central Apr 5, 2022 Sports TH South softball snaps Clay City 10-game winning streak Updated May 9, 2022 Sports South Vermillion baseball wins at Terre Haute South May 16, 2022 Sports TH North beats Brownsburg to advance to sectional final Updated Mar 4, 2022 Sports Sullivan Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports Sycamore baseball ready for showdown against Illinois Apr 18, 2022 Recommended for you