Northview Gives Perry Meridian All They Can Handle at Plainfield Aug 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Knights and Falcons go to three sets in the opening round of the Plainfield Volleyball Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Perry Meridian walks away on top 2-1 over Northview in the Plainfield Volleyball Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Zoe Stewart wraps up Indiana All-Star experience Jun 11, 2022 Sports South Knox baseball beats Pike Central Updated Apr 21, 2022 Sports TH South baseball drops Conference Indiana game to Bloomington South Updated Apr 19, 2022 Sports Vincennes Lincoln Baseball's Season Ends at Regionals Jun 4, 2022 Sports Randy Kelley Becomes Sullivan's All-Time Leading Scorer Feb 19, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage One Step Closer to a Three-peat Dec 4, 2021 Recommended for you