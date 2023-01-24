Northview girls wins Clay County showdown over Clay City

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate
waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected
with 1 to 3 inches initially. The second wave will follow
shortly after, with an additional 4 to 6 inches expected.
Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 7 AM and
12 PM EST Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&
