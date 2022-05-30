Northview falls in sectional final May 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knights season comes to an end Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lebanon beat Northview 10-1 in sectional final at Crawfordsville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Brown County Comes Back to Beat Eastern Greene Dec 4, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Jan 31, 2022 Sports Loogootee pounds Washington Catholic Feb 15, 2022 Sports Sycamore baseball falls at Illinois May 3, 2022 Sports One of best rivalries renews Friday between Barr-Reeve and Loogootee Jan 13, 2022 Sports Washington Takes Down Shakamak in the Tom Miles Memorial Invitational May 14, 2022 Recommended for you