Northview Drops Their Third Straight Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knights fall on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geurin Catholic beats Northview 59-35. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Girls vs. North High School Updated Dec 18, 2021 Sports Rose-Hulman Men's Basketball Team Remains Undefeated in the HCAC Dec 11, 2021 Sports Post 346 Claims the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational Championship Jun 19, 2022 Sports Bloomfield Advances to the Fifth Place Game of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 29, 2021 Sports South Vermillion softball pounds RP May 11, 2022 Sports South Vermillion Claims County Bragging Rights Updated Sep 9, 2022 Recommended for you